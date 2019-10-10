  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Abuse in Care Inquiry Public hearing witness list released

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has released witness list  for the Contextual Public hearing later this month.

The Contextual hearing, beginning on 29 October at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland, will be the first time the Inquiry will hear from survivors in a public hearing.  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,