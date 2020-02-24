Mass walk-out of students at Catholic school after gay teachers quit

Hundreds of students staged a mass walk-out of a Catholic school after two gay teachers resigned because of their sexuality.

The teachers from Kennedy Catholic High in Seattle both quit after getting engaged to their same-sex partners. After the news broke to the students, hundreds of them caused havoc by blocking corridors, protesting and staging a mass walk-out.

According to Metro, the teachers resigned “voluntarily”, but one of the individuals said he had been forced out of the school after his engagement in November. Read more

