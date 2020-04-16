Australian Catholic University official speaks out for Pell

The Vice-Chancellor of the Australian Catholic University, Gregory Craven, says the legal action against Cardinal George Pell was in reality “an atrocious and deeply frightening” campaign run by “The Victorian Police and the ABC”.

On Tuesday, sex abuse convictions laid against Cardinal Pell were overturned by Australia’s highest court after he spent 405 days in jail following an initial ruling which found him guilty in 2018.

Mr Craven said for months the Victorian police would give interviews speaking of “charges that would be made” and referring to complainants as victims. Read more

