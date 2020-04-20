Orthodox Easter monitored by drones in Greece

Concerned Greek authorities were at the ready to monitor Orthodox worshippers on Sunday as the faithful celebrated Easter.

Ensuring worshippers complied with the country’s bans on movement amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were of concern to the authorities.

Law enforcers monitored churches. In addition, streets were patrolled and drones deployed.

Nikos Hardalias, Greece’s civil protection minister in charge of the country’s day-to-day COVID-19 response, warned fines would be doubled if Greeks were found to be indulging in “purposeless movement” over the long weekend.

In other years, Easter – which is Greece’s most sacred holiday – includes celebrations, fireworks, spit-roasted lamb, music and dancing.

“This Easter is different. We will not go to our villages. We will not roast in our yards. We will not go to our churches. And, of course, we will not gather in the homes of relatives and friends,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

“For us to continue being together, this year we stay apart.”

Greece has established strict rules during the pandemic.

It has been shown to be the continent’s best-performing country in both flattening the curve and slowing down the spread of the virus in a study released this week by the international Bridge Tank thinktank.

So far 105 people have died of the virus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

The country has 2,207 Confirmed cases and 69 critically ill people.

These numbers are also lower than any other European state.

