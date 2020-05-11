Bishops of West Indies aiming for a regional synod

The Catholic episcopal conference of the Antilles has appointed Bishop Clyde Harvey of St. George’s (Grenada) to lead an organizing committee for a regional synod.

The bishops’ conference covers an unusual geographical area, spreading throughout the Caribbean to the Atlantic coast of South America. It includes 21 dioceses that are located in 16 countries or territories, some originally settled by the French, Dutch and English, as well as the Spanish and Portuguese.

A regional synod brings together bishops and lay people from the same area to discuss mission and the unity of faith within it.

“We felt the need to meet more regularly and to begin a deeper reflection on what binds us,” explained Bishop Emmanuel Lafont of Cayenne, French Guiana. Continue reading

News category: News Shorts, World.