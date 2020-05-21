  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Homeless need permanent homes, builders need work

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Community housing providers are calling on the Government to support both the homeless and the construction sector with permanent housing for the thousands of homeless.

Bernie Smith, chief executive of Monte Cecilia Housing Trust, says the Government had spent massive amounts on getting people into emergency housing or motels before the Covid-19 crisis. Read more

