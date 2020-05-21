Homeless need permanent homes, builders need work

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a flurry of new activity in Catholic liturgy. Clergy are streaming live coverage of themselves celebrating the Eucharist and inviting others to join in by watching. As lockdown eases in some places, the latest desire Read more
“Always have your answer ready for people who ask you the reason for the hope you all have. “Give it with courtesy and respect and with a clear conscience, so that those who slander you when you are living a Read more
Considering worship without congregational singing are words the Rev. John Witvliet, an expert on Christian worship, never thought he would hear himself say. “Based on the science that we are learning about this week, we are urging and I am Read more
Unprecedented times have led to previously unseen disruptions for Christian congregations across New Zealand. COVID-19 has not only greatly impacted our economy and daily lives but has also altered our patterns of worship, fellowship, and faith. We should all feel Read more