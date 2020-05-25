  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Don’t leave us with no hope, Filipino migrants plead

Monday, May 25th, 2020

Migrant workers have been hit hard in Queenstown, many facing redundancies and high rents in the wake of Covid-19.

Association leader Dennis Navasca and his wife moved to Queenstown about six years ago with hopes to start a new chapter of their lives.

He said that the future is now uncertain.  Continue reading

