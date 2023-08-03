Migrant exploitation increases sixfold

The number of complaints about migrant exploitation have increased more than sixfold in the last five years.

It comes as pressure mounts on the Government to remove the immigration rule that binds workers to one specific employer.

A migrant worker Newshub spoke to was sold the Kiwi dream to be a chef.

“He treat like a slave, I am not a slave (sic),” he told Newshub.

His restaurant boss had been approved by the Government.

It was hell, he was trapped.

“Never I’m going to outside, in the building, on the building, I am just living in a small room,” he said.

He was being paid the $30 an hour required to meet the migrant work visa rules but said his boss would go with him to an ATM and force him to give him most of his wages back.

The Migrant Workers Association had to rescue him.

"Not a day goes by when we don't hear from an exploited worker," said Anu Kaloti.

