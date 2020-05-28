Foster parenting: ‘You don’t realise the impression you’ve left’

Marlborough families of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to sign up as foster parents for children in unsafe homes.

Blenheim mum Aimee North was 23 when she and her husband opened their home to foster children.

In the seven years since they had taken in many children through the Open Home Foundation, ranging from emergency short term care to long term placements.

“[The] longest term was 18 months with an awesome teenage girl who is now 22 and still comes over for dinner from time to time,” she said.

“It’s so rewarding when you know you can make a change in a young person’s life, even if it’s just for a short time.” Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.