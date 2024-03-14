One in four New Zealanders has been born overseas and new migrants are ahead of other Kiwis when it comes to vaccinating their babies.

Migrant families are more likely than other New Zealanders to vaccinate their babies on time, according to new University of Auckland research.

The study found children of recent migrants, defined as moving to New Zealand within the previous five years, were more likely than non-migrants to receive vaccines at six weeks, three months and five months.