Many French churches hastily reopen

Many French churches in Catholic parishes across France reopened for public Mass last weekend in some hurry and disarray after the government, prompted by the country’s chief administrative court, lifted the ban imposed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The interior ministry announced last Friday evening that houses of worship could reopen from that weekend if they observed strict health guidelines, including social distancing that would cut attendance to about one-fourth its normal size.

After missing 10 Sundays, many Catholic churches reopened promptly, having already organised seating and bought face masks and hand gel. Others opted to wait a week until Pentecost Sunday for more time to prepare and inform parishioners. Read more

