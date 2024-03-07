Churches next in Camera Club sights

The churches of Whanganui and Districts are the focus of an historical record project to document places of worship in 2024 by the Whanganui Camera Club (WCC), which is teaming up again with the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

This follows a successful 2022 Domestic Houses Heritage Project, which photographed houses of architectural styles or periods from the late 1800s to the modern day.

"In that project, we photographed 800 houses in Whanganui and exhibited 100 houses in prints, plus preparing a digital record, which is now in the Alexander Library in Whanganui," says WCC president John Smart.

