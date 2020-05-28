Sydney school evacuated on second day back due to positive coronavirus case

It seems that every few months we begin talking again about the chronic shortage of presbyters in the many parts of the Catholic world today. Then someone suggests the ordination of suitable married men, Viri Probati. But after some discussion, Read more
Twenty-five years ago, St. John Paul II’s encyclical on ecumenism, “Ut Unum Sint,” put the papal seal of approval on a shift in the Catholic Church’s approach to the search for Christian unity. For the 30 years from the Second Read more
Can we talk about something other than Covid19? What about Catholic jokes? Will that do? I usually enjoy religious humour. It seems to come from solid faith that is without doubt or fear. And sometimes the laughter it evokes, unwraps Read more
The Catholic Church was unprepared for COVID-19. Nothing particularly new there, countries have been caught unprepared; the transmission speed of this COVID-19 virus around the world has been unstoppable. The Decree released by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Read more