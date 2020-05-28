  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sydney school evacuated on second day back due to positive coronavirus case

Thursday, May 28th, 2020

A Sydney school has closed just one day after it opened due to a positive case of coronavirus.

Waverley College has asked parents to collect their children after learning a student had contracted the disease.

A spokeswoman for the Catholic boys school told The Sydney Morning Herald a year seven boy has tested positive for the virus. Read more

