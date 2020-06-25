Diocese opposes Hong Kong security clampdown

The Diocese of Hong Kong has signed an open letter to the Chinese government demanding that controversial new security laws being imposed by the mainland be pulled back.

The letter, which was signed by 86 human rights and social justice organizations including the diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission, was addressed to Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s rubber-stamp National People’s Congress, nominally responsible for the law.

“We are writing to express our grave concerns regarding the recent adoption by China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) of a formal decision to directly impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. We urge the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) to reject the legislation,” the letter said. Read more

