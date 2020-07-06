  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Principal joins coalition against legalising cannabis

Monday, July 6th, 2020

A Catholic secondary school principal is among community leaders who have signed up to a new alliance of people who will work to oppose any attempt to legalise cannabis in New Zealand.

Patrick Walsh, principal of John Paul College in Rotorua, is among those in Smart Approaches to Marijuana NZ (SAM-NZ), the formation of which was announced this month. Continue reading in NZ Catholic

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,