Palmerston North diocese continues post-cyclone support

The Palmerston North diocese is continuing its community support following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The diocese sponsored a combined parent evening for Sacred Heart College and St John’s College earlier this month.

The move follows generous contributions from people around the country who donated to the Diocese’s Cyclone Gabriel appeal.

Palmerston North Diocese Chaplain and Young Catholics Team Leader Nick Wilson says the diocese is committed to supporting the community.

Michael Hempseed was a guest speaker at the evening.

He spoke on ‘Understanding and Healing the Impact of Disasters’.

Hempseed helped after both the Christchurch earthquakes and the March 15 mosque attacks.

A disaster’s psychological impact is often seen only three to five years later, he told parents and teachers.

“What we know is when a disaster strikes, there is a strong sense of community and it’s thought that’s a protective factor.”

Keep them going, he says. Have community events and keep having them.

Volunteering is an important tool in healing, he adds.

“This has a massive impact on wellbeing. First, you make a good group of friends, you’re doing something positive for your community, and you aren’t sitting at home feeling sorry for yourselves.”

Sacred Heart College Principal Maria Neville-Foster said the evening was timely.

Thanking Hempseed and the Diocese, she said: “It helps us to understand ourselves, but it also helps us to work with the young people we are with.

“They are doing really well when they are connected with their community, and we see wonderful, solid examples of that at school all the time.

“My take home is to try and have more social community events, so when you see those being advertised, you’ll know why, and we welcome you into our community space as much as possible to try and create that going forward.”

She has a lot of hope for the Sacred Heart and St John’s pupils’ future.

“But it is about being aware and being able to support them on that journey, alongside their whānau.”

Another Sacred Heart College teacher, Juliana Collier, said it was valuable to hear Hempseed’s advice.

“Having the permission to just be able to listen is important. It also gives affected people the opportunity to hear stories from other people and know they are not alone.”

St John’s College Principal George Rogers said it is important to unite and support one another in this time of need.

He said we cannot underestimate the Cyclone’s mental and emotional toll on the community.

