Priest criticises parishioners for putting ‘safety above sacraments

A controversial Catholic priest in San Francisco criticized his parishioners for putting ‘safety’ over ‘sanctity’, skipping Mass to ‘avoid the remote possibility of dying from COVID-19 and claimed the news reports about the global virus as ‘largely unreal.’

Father Illo, of the Stars of the Sea Parish, made the remarks on July 26 in a now-deleted post on the church’s online bulletin board. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.