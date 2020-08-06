Catholic pastor who told congregants not to be afraid of the coronavirus hospitalized with COVID-19

A Catholic pastor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation after writing several articles advising his congregants not to fear the virus.

Washington, D.C. health officials told those who attended recent services to quarantine after Monsignor Charles Pope of the Holy Comforter Saint-Cyprian Roman Catholic Church was diagnosed.

Pope has been a vocal critic of what he felt is an overly cautious approach, and said that some of those who had not yet returned to an in-person church service were “lukewarm” Catholics. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.