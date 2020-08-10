Former Exclusive Brethren members hit with dawn raids, legal suits after speaking out

On June 30 Braden Simmons attended an informal session with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Eleven days later, two lawyers, a private investigator and a forensic expert showed up at Simmons’ Mangere Bridge home just before dawn.

They had a court order to search every electronic device in his home.

The order was made ‘without notice’ – meaning Simmons had no clue what was coming.

An independent, court-appointed solicitor was on hand to explain to Simmons that his former boss Peter Bishop, understood to be one of the church’s top elders in New Zealand, and employer Rock Solid Holdings were making a series of serious claims against him in a civil action before the Auckland High Court Read more

