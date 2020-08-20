  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Waikato parishioner tests negative after indirect contact with Covid-19 cluster

Thursday, August 20th, 2020

A Waikato parishioner has tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into indirect contact with the Auckland coronavirus cluster.

Father Mark Field, a priest at catholic churches in Morrinsville, Te Aroha and Paeroa, confirmed to Stuff the parishioner unknowingly met someone who had been in contact with another person from the Auckland cluster. Read more

