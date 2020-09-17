  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Auckland shooting: Church caretaker finds man with gunshot wound

Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Police are investigating after a man was found at an Auckland CBD church with a gunshot wound this morning.

The incident is understood to have taken place near St Patrick’s Cathedral in Wyndham St.

Police received a report of a person with a gunshot injury at 7.30 am on Thursday. Read more

