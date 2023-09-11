Police in Sanford, Florida, charged a 21-year-old man with double homicide in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend and preborn child, an action police believe was motivated by her refusal to get an abortion.

Sanford police arrested the former boyfriend, Donovan Faison, on Tuesday, Aug 29, for the November 2022 killing. He was charged with two counts of felony homicide: one for the death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Kaylin Fiengo, and the other for the death of her preborn child, with whom she had been pregnant for about 12 weeks.

According to police, Fiengo planned to meet with Faison on the night of the homicide at Coastline Park in Sanford. An officer patrolling the area found Fiengo dead in her vehicle in the parking lot. The police said she died from an apparent gunshot wound while sitting in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.