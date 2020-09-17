New Zealand Catholic bishops’ statement: voting does not start at polling booth

The six New Zealand Catholic bishops are reminding people that voting does not start with entering the polling booth: “Our participation in elections is about listening to the cries of the Earth and the cries of the poor, studying carefully the proposals of political parties, praying about them, and voting with our conscience.

They make those calls in their 2020 Election Statement-Whakapuaki Pōti 2020, which also urges people to consider the poor and vulnerable when voting.

The bishops’ statement expressly says it is not the bishops’ role to tell people who to vote for.

It is published in Māori and English throughout.

What kind of a nation do we want?

“We hope and work for a nation that looks to ensure the sanctity and wellbeing of whānau; that ensures families have time to spend with each other; that supports all families to access the basic human needs of food, clothing, housing, education and healthcare,” the bishops say.

“Rather than thinking about what will benefit each of us personally regarding the election and referendum choices we face, we ask you to pray and discern what will protect the poor and vulnerable and what will uphold the dignity of creation so that we create a connected future for all, without discarding any of us.”

Euthanasia

Urging a “no” vote in the End of Life Choice Act referendum, the bishops say the demand for euthanasia is driven not by pain but by personal and emotional factors such as fear of being a burden or being disabled, fears that reflect negative attitudes towards the elderly and disabled that run deep in society.

They note that key medical groups, including the Medical Association, oppose the End of Life Choice Act and criticise the act for not requiring that people first access palliative care when that is available.

Cannabis

On the recreational cannabis referendum, the bishops say as proprietors of many of the country’s 237 Catholic schools with 66,000 students, they are keenly aware that rangatahi are the group most vulnerable to the adverse effects of cannabis.

“We think people do need to give serious thoughts to the issue, and we hope you will use your vote in a way that considers the impact of legalised recreational cannabis on the young and vulnerable in our communities.”

Click here for the full 2020 Election Statement-Whakapuaki Pōti 2020 in PDF format.

Source

Supplied

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.