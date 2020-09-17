Pope Teams up With Slow Food Founder for Environment Appeal

Pope Francis has formed an unusual partnership with the agnostic Italian founder of the Slow Food movement while doubling down on calls to protect the environment from profit-driven development that he says harms the world’s poorest the most.

Francis on Saturday welcomed Carlo Petrini to the Vatican and met with participants of an association the former communist activist helped form to put into practice the pope’s appeals for ecological sustainability and solidarity. The association is named for Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical, “Laudato Si” (Praised Be). read more

News category: News Shorts, World.