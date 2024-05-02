Churches Project keeps Whanganui Camera Club members busy

Whanganui Camera Club is well into its Churches Project, with over 20 churches in the district now photographed.

It’s quite a challenge – there are over 60 places of worship in the Whanganui area and the club hopes to include most of these, aiming to document the exteriors and the inside details of all of them.

A recent highlight for the team was a weekend trip to Ohakune, Raetihi and Hiruharama Jerusalem to capture images of the local churches, many with outstanding heritage value.

