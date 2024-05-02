Nuns withdraw application for injunction against bishop

The Carmelite nuns of Arlington have withdrawn their application for a temporary restraining order against their bishop and their superior, who was appointed by the Vatican.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper (Tuesday), their lawyer, Matthew Bobo, said that there was no need for the hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday in the district court of Tarrant County (US state of Texas).

He did not give any reasons for the sisters’ partial withdrawal. The Carmelite nuns wanted to enforce in court that neither the locally responsible diocesan bishop of Fort Worth, Michael Olson, nor the new superior appointed by the Vatican dicastery for religious orders, Mother Marie of the Incarnation, was not allowed to enter the convent.

News category: News Shorts, World.