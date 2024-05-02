Local organisations campaigning against fast fashion practices want more done in New Zealand.

It was a global problem and New Zealand was no exception, with at least half of the 380,000 tonnes of imported textiles each year estimated to end up in landfill.

Mindful Fashion chief executive Jacinta Fitzgerald would love to see regulation from the government to limit that waste.

She had been tracking progress overseas, where governments were starting to take notice of the scale of the problem.

In Australia the Seamless Clothing Stewardship Scheme recommended a 4 cents per garment levy to incentivise better design, foster circular business models, and expand clothing recycling. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.