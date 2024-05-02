Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai

The Hong Kong administration has slammed the United States over a bill introduced in the Senate to rename a part of the street in front of Hong Kong’s representative office in Washington as “Jimmy Lai Way.”

The Hong Kong government spokesperson was responding to the news of a proposed bill that would force its Economic Trade Office to change the address, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on April 30.

The bill proposed by lawmakers Chris Smith and Tom Suozzi on April 25 would force the Hong Kong government office to state its address as “1 Jimmy Lai Way,” a press release from Smith’s office said.

The unnamed spokesperson said that “no one should comment on ongoing cases” and urged the US to “respect the basic norms governing international relations” and stop maliciously interfering in the internal affairs.

News category: News Shorts, World.