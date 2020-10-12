  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Catholic Social Service gets help from Amazon to end homelessness.

Monday, October 12th, 2020

More than 10,000 Anchorage families live in poverty, with a looming risk of homelessness, and hundreds more already stay in temporary shelters, a number expected to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With grant funding from Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, Catholic Social Services expects to make a serious dent in Anchorage’s home crisis as it relates to kids and their families. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,