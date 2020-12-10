Crane knocks head and torso off St. Paul statue

A construction crane knocked the head and torso off a statue of St. Paul atop Liège Cathedral in Belgium Monday.

CathoBel, the official website of the Catholic Church in Francophone Belgium, reported that the accident occurred in the early afternoon on Dec. 7 as the cathedral, which is dedicated to St. Paul, was nearing the end of five years of restoration work.

The crane separated the head and upper body from the statue, causing them to plunge through the cathedral’s roof and become lodged in a hole that they created in the building’s ceiling.

Photographs showed that the broken statue was partially visible from inside the cathedral, embedded in a brightly decorated vaulted ceiling.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.