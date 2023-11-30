Statue of Mary starts crying with real tears

In Mexico, a statue of Mary has been observed shedding real tears. The alleged miracle happened in a church in El Canal, located in the state of Colima.

After reports of the incident surfaced, hundreds of curious believers and sceptics flocked to witness the event.

Video footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be small, transparent drops falling from the eyes and down her face.

Some people associate the phenomenon with the violence rates that are being experienced in the state of Colima. As of October of this year, 702 confirmed intentional homicides had been recorded by the Colima Prosecutor’s Office. Read more

