Angry Benedict: There is only one Pope

Thumping the armrest of his chair, Emeritis Pope, Benedict XVI smacked down conservative Catholics who failed to accept the legitimacy of Pope Francis.

Benedict called the conservative Catholics “fanatics”.

Some hardline conservatives Catholics are unhappy with Pope Francis and have often voiced doubts about whether Benedict stepped down willingly.

“Some of my more fanatical friends are still upset, they have not accepted my choice,” he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview, at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae.

“There aren’t two popes, the pope is the only one,” Benedict emphasised.

The spectacle of having two living popes, one “emeritus” has led to constant rumors about Benedict’s relationship with his successor.

Chiding the fanatical supporters Benedict said those who believe there are two popes are opposed to Church teaching.

Benedict said those nursing conspiracy theories are failing to respect his conscience.

“It was a difficult decision. (To resign.) But it was a fully conscious choice and I think I did well.”

“They don’t want to believe that it was a conscious choice.”

“My conscience is clear,” he said.

Benedict also took the opportunity to address the election of US President, Joe Biden.

Biden “is an observing Catholic and he is personally against abortion,” Benedict said, referring to a point of contention that has arisen among the American bishops since Biden’s election.

“But as president, he tends to present himself in continuity with the line of the Democratic Party….and on gender policy, we still don’t really understand what his position is,” said Benedict.

The presence in the Vatican of both a pope and a former pontiff – with the title “pope emeritus”, both wearing white – has irritated some Catholics.

Leading church figures, including papal loyalist, Cardinal George Pell have called for new rules stipulating the status and dress of retired popes.

In 2013 Benedict for the first time in about 600 years, Benedict became the first pope to resign instead of dying in office.

The interview was published on March 1 to coincide with his resignation.

