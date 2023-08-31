Plane message – Francis is the anti-pope

Messages saying Pope Francis is the anti-pope have appeared in the sky above Italy’s most populated beaches this summer.

Small planes are being used to deliver them.

“Benedict is in sedes impedita” another message said.

That was delivered over 350 kilometres of the Adriatic coast on Sunday. It referred to a term known within the Vatican to indicate that the pope is exiled, imprisoned or otherwise confined

Yet another message was flown over the coastline of Lazio on 16 July. It read “Benedict XVI didn’t really abdicate”.

The strange messages have attracted thousands of beachgoers and the local media.

The conspiracy theory

Journalist Andrea Cionci, who believes Francis is not the legitimate pope, wanted the public attention he’s achieving at the beaches.

For a while now, Cionci, who writes for the Italian right wing newspaper Libero, has tried to spread an anti-pope conspiracy theory.

His theory is that Pope Francis is the “anti-pope”. He says Francis was put in office to replace Benedict XVI with a more liberal and progressive figure.

According to the journalist, Benedict’s resignation speech hinted that he wasn’t really abdicating. He was being forced to do so, Cionci purports.

The conspiracy-theory journalist says three cardinals would reveal the truth. They were “in the know” after Josef Ratzinger (Benedict’s) death, he says.

However, that prediction has failed to materialise after the former pope died on 31 December 2022.

Cionci wrote up his theory in a book – Code Ratzinger.

It tells the story of the supposedly complex plot behind installing Pope Francis as head of the church.

His conspiracy theory had failed to attract much attention until a group of lawyers , called Abritrium, funded the flights above Italy’s beaches.

Cionci denies being a conspiracy theorist.

Nonetheless, several experts including Francis’s supporters and more conservative Catholics have disproven his theory.

In an article published online analysing Cionci’s theory, expert Silvio Barbaglia said a secret message could be found in Benedict’s resignation speech only when looking at it “in bad faith.”

