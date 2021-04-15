Documentary says Benedict XVI’s secretary tried to convince him not to resign

A documentary being released on Benedict XVI’s 94th birthday states that his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, tried to dissuade him from abdicating the papacy.

“Benedict XVI, the Pope Emeritus,” directed by Andrés Garrigó, will be released April 16 by Goya Productions.

The film will focus on Benedict’s papacy, and his time as prefect of Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“At that time he had to deal with such crises as Liberation Theology in its Marxist version with its affinity to guerrilla warfare, and the cases of pedophilia that were beginning to surface then. Elected in 2005, Benedict is faced with two immense tasks: defending Catholic doctrine from the ‘dictatorship of relativism’ on the outside and reforming the Church from within, starting with the confusing structure of Vatican finances,” the filmmaker stated.

