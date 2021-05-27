Wisconsin priest says he won’t resign after controversial remarks

Father James Altman, pastor of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, Wisconsin, told Mass attendees that Bishop William P. Callahan has asked him to resign because he is “divisive” and “ineffective.”

Altman — who told his congregants that he is being singled out for preaching “the truth” about “all the evil that confronts us” — has been making headlines and stirring controversy since last fall with provocative comments from the pulpit.

The priest has criticized Catholics who are Democrats, saying they must “repent” of their support for the party or “face the fires of hell.”

