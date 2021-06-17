British PM ducks reporter’s ‘Catholic question,’ blasts atheist Labor rival as ‘a fool’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — recently married to longtime girlfriend Carrie Symonds in a Catholic ceremony — ducked a reporter’s question about his religion.

At the same time, he branded Labor Party rival Keith Starmer, an atheist, as “a fool” for not believing in God.

Asked by ITV political editor Robert Peston whether Mr. Johnson was now “a practicing Catholic,” the British leader responded, “I don’t discuss these deep issues. Certainly not with you.”

Mr. Peston, who wrote in a later article on the ITV website that he is Jewish, said that he was “struggling to make sense of the prime minister’s answer to my question. … It was the ‘certainly not with you’ that took me aback.”

