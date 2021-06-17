Jury awards $15 million over embryos, eggs destroyed in fertility clinic

The devastating news landed in the inboxes of the fertility clinic patients early one morning in March 2018.

A tank storing frozen human embryos and eggs at Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco had failed, potentially destroying the precious cells that scores of people hoped would one day bring them biological children. Some might still be viable, the clinic told them in the alert, but the full extent of the damage was unclear.

On Thursday, after more than three years of litigation in federal court, a jury in California awarded five of the patients who lost embryos and eggs a combined $15 million in damages.

