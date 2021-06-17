The Catholic Church wants air time in Zimbabwe. But the government is (still) saying no.

The Catholic Church in Zimbabwe has for years lobbied the government to ease stringent broadcasting laws and reduce steep licensing fees that have denied private players and local voices entry into radio and television media.

While Zimbabwe’s broadcasting authorities on numerous occasions made commitments to liberalize national media, those concessions have not been extended to religious broadcasters at Catholic dioceses who say they are ready to broadcast if granted licenses.

Early this year, Zimbabwe’s information and broadcasting services minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, announced that three community radio stations and three university campus stations had been awarded broadcasting licenses, but none were granted to religious or faith-based broadcasters.

