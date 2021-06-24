Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vatican’s social justice office

Pope Francis is expected to launch an “apostolic visitation” – or investigation – of the Vatican’s mega-office that deals with social justice issues, La Croix has learned.

According to several sources, a three-person team of visitators will be dispatched to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in the coming weeks.

This will be the fourth Vatican office to be subject of an apostolic visitation, a completely new method of internal auditing and inspection that the Jesuit pope first launched earlier this year.

The new visitation team will interview some of the 60 employees who work at the dicastery’s Palazzo San Callisto headquarters in Rome’s Trastevere quarter.

