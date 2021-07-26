Reports of harmful digital communication have increased 24 per cent in a year – Netsafe

More and more people are reporting bad online experiences, but not all harmful digital communication is covered by current legislation.

Netsafe has seen a 24 percent increase in harmful digital communication reports, according to data released in the leadup to the organisation’s online safety week.

But when they concern hate speech or bullying and harassment that occurs both offline and digitally, they often don’t fit under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, chief executive Martin Cocker said.

Netsafe is the first port of call for people looking at court action, such as getting a takedown order, to see if a solution can be found. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.