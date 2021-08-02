Five year partnership between Caritas and MFAT

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is leading a new five year programme – He Oranga Taurikura – A Thriving Life.

The programme works with local communities in the Pacific and South East Asia.

It aims to continue to reduce the impact of poverty with a focus on girls and women, refugees and migrants, and indigenous peoples.

Donations to the New Zealand branch of the international Catholic organisation have been multiplied fourfold, thanks to a new funding partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Under the new partnership, the government will match donations by adding $3 for every $1 donated to Caritas,’ says Roger Ellis, Engagement Manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

‘We are delighted with securing this funding arrangement. This is a rare opportunity to multiply the impact of each dollar donated by our supporters and donors. A dollar donated to Caritas becomes four dollars with the matched funding.’

The partnership extends until 31 December, 2026. Total funds for the partnership are $10 million, made up of $7,500,000 from government and $2,500,000 from Caritas.

Besides giving Caritas more financial certainty, Ellis says the new partnership is significant in other ways too.

“It means that Caritas Aotearoa will not have to be involved in competitive tendering for individual international development projects, which is costly and time-consuming. It will also enable Caritas to work more collegially with other NGOs.

“The new partnership shows that the government recognises the need for a longer-term approach to development, which is led by the communities themselves and is more focused on broader outcomes, rather than narrow outputs. This allows more flexibility in achieving different outcomes in different locations,” Ellis explains.

During the five year programme Caritas will work with local communities in Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Timor Leste and Cambodia to promote integral human development.

“He Oranga Taurikura will allow us to contribute to a more peaceful world in which all people live in dignity and safety, all countries can prosper and our shared environment is protected,” Caritas says.

“The work with our partners in these countries will be diverse, ranging from disaster risk reduction and farming resilience training in communities, management of water sustainability and sanitation, facilitating inclusive and equitable education.

“We will continue to work to reduce the impact of poverty with a focus on girls and women, refugees and migrants, and indigenous peoples.”

Caritas works collaboratively with its country partners and supports them to take a lead role in implementation.

