India revokes Save the Children’s licence to receive foreign funds

India’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has withdrawn the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of Save the Children, adding to the list of organisations facing similar actions.

After Greenpeace, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, Save the Children now finds itself unable to receive foreign funds under the FCRA, Asia News reported on Monday.

The FCRA license is crucial for NGOs to obtain financial support from abroad.

Operating under the name Bal Raksha Bharat, the Indian branch of Save the Children has been active since 2008, working across 16 states to address the health and education needs of children in underprivileged regions.

However, last year, the organisation drew government scrutiny for a malnutrition-focused fundraising campaign.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development contended that government schemes were already in place to address malnutrition effectively.

