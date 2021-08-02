Caritas announces winners of 2021 SINGout4JUSTICE song writing competition

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, the Bishops’ agency for justice, peace and development, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 SINGout4JUSTICE song writing competition.

The theme for this year’s competition is A NEW WAY FORWARD. Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the world has changed. We are faced with the challenge of finding A NEW WAY FORWARD. There is a real need for love, justice and peace to be at the heart of any change as we have come to see so clearly that we are all part of one global family.

A team of judges at Caritas scored each entry based on composition and performance. Submissions for this year showcased so much talent that it was difficult for judges to choose a winner. Many songs reflected messages “of reflecting, healing, uniting together and creating peace where peace may be a challenge” that tied in neatly with the theme this year. The judges enjoyed listening to every song and were impressed with the quality and diverse range of compositions. Read more

