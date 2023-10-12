Aotearoa New Zealand “punches above its weight” in sport, science and international affairs.
We also excel at something less praiseworthy: producing excessive emissions which damage the environment.
However, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is gloomy about the country’s response to climate change and in its latest ‘advocacy newsletter,’ and pricks at New Zealanders’ consciences.
It points out that New Zealand ranks fifth-highest in emissions per capita among industrialised countries.
Pope concerned
Caritas’s concerns about responding to the climate emergency are at the forefront of Pope Francis’s mind.
In his most recent apostolic exhortation, Laudate Deum, Francis laid out some telling statistics.
He says in 2019, the bottom 50 percent of the world’s population was responsible for just 12 percent of global emissions. At the same time, the top 10 percent accounted for 48 percent of emissions.
Call to action
Caritas says, assuming resources and opportunities should be allocated to where they are needed, a change is needed.
It suggests emissions reductions should focus more on high-emitting countries – like New Zealand.
“Climate action across the globe has been grossly inadequate, and it is utter hypocrisy of us to lay the blame at the feet of poorer countries while we have some of the highest emissions per person of any country”, Caritas says.
“Social Justice demands New Zealand shoulder its rightful burden.
“It should not further weigh down nations that already emit the least, such as its Pacific Island neighbours.”
Personal change brings hope
Underscoring the importance of each of us making a personal change, Caritas says despite the grim outlook, Pope Francis offers messages of hope and pragmatism.
Francis emphasises that even small reductions in global warming can have a profound impact, sparing countless individuals from future hardship and suffering.
“Every little bit helps, and avoiding an increase of a tenth of a degree in the global temperature would already suffice to alleviate some suffering for many people.
“Yet what is important is something less quantitative: the need to realise that there are no lasting changes without cultural changes, without a maturing of lifestyles and convictions within societies, and there are no cultural changes without personal changes.”
Furthermore, writes Francis, our individual actions can inspire communities, which in turn can influence nations.
