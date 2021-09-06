Pope Francis hopes Cardinal Becciu is innocent of charges in Vatican finance trial

Pope Francis addressed the Vatican financial scandals in a sit-down radio interview that aired Wednesday, saying he hoped that Cardinal Angelo Becciu is innocent of the charges against him.

“I hope with all my heart that he is innocent. Besides, he was a collaborator of mine and helped me a lot. He is a person whom I have a certain esteem as a person, that is to say that my wish is that he turns out well … In any case, justice will decide,” the pope told Carlos Herrera, a journalist at Spain’s COPE radio station.

Becciu is one of 10 defendants in the Vatican’s largest trial for financial crimes in the modern era, after the pope changed the norms to allow cardinals to be tried by lay judges.

Becciu is accused of embezzlement and abuse of office, but vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

