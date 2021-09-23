Vatican says: no vaxx, no green pass – no entry

Anyone wanting to go to the Vatican State will need a green pass before they’re allowed in.

A green pass shows proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Vatican’s new entry rules, which take effect from 1 October, aim to keep the virus out of the independent city state.

Acceptable green passes are the Vatican “Green Pass”, the “European Green Pass,” or a foreign Covid-19 green pass attesting to vaccination or recovery from SARS-COV-2.

The new measures come in the form of a decree from the office of the President of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State on the subject of Public Health emergencies.

The provisions respond to a request made by Pope Francis earlier this month. He pointed out the need for a pass for “the health and well-being of the working community while respecting the dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms of each of its members”.

He asked officials to “adopt every suitable measure to prevent, control and counteract the health emergency.”

While the new green pass rules generally apply to everyone – Vatican staff, residents and visitors, there is an exception for those participating in liturgical celebrations.

The exception only applies “for the time strictly necessary for the celebration,” during which health regulations regarding distancing, the use of personal protective equipment, limitation of movement and the assembly of people, and the adoption of specific hygiene norms must be respected.

The decree did not specify if the pope’s Wednesday general audiences or his midday recitation of the Angelus on Sundays would be treated like a liturgy.

The Vatican provisions are in line with the ones established in Italy. These require visitors to have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The pope is convinced the way out of the pandemic is getting people vaccinated. In his view, refusing to get vaccinated is tantamount to “suicidal denial”.

The Vatican has been vaccinating continuously since January. Those under the Vatican needle include employees and residents, foreign diplomats posted to the Holy See and hundreds of homeless people.

Earlier this year, the Vatican told its some 5,000 employees and residents that they must get the COVID-19 vaccine or face penalties, including dismissal.

Access to the State is managed by the Gendarmerie Corps.

Verification of compliance with the new norms will be carried out by the Service for the Health and Safety of Workers in the workplaces of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene.

