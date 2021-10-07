  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope jokes his successor will be called John XXIV

Thursday, October 7th, 2021

In a light-hearted quip Pope Francis has suggested his successor may be called  Pope John XXIV.

St John XXIII’s feast day is not the day of his death, but October 11, the day he opened Vatican II.  Read more

 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,