Myanmar nun named one of 100 most influential women

The BBC has named a Catholic nun from Myanmar among Nobel laureates, politicians and professors as one of the 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2021.

Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng became a symbol of Myanmar’s nationwide protests against a military takeover when, in March, she knelt in front of armed security forces to halt their pursuit of fleeing demonstrators.

The photos and video of the 45-year-old nun on her knees with her arms spread wide, pleading with police, went viral in March. She reportedly told security forces that day: “You’ll have to come through me. Shoot me instead of these young people.”

At that time, Pope Francis said that he too kneels on the streets of Myanmar as he appealed for an end to violence.

The BBC’s description reads: “Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng has openly spoken of protecting civilians, especially children. She has trained as a midwife and has led a life of service for the past 20 years. Recently, she has been looking after COVID-19 patients in Myanmar’s Kachin state.”

Many people took to social media to praise the nun.

“What she did is a deed which can be done by the people who have a big heart. These kind of people are rare,” a Facebook user named Jewel said. Many Facebook users in Myanmar, a majority Buddhist country, commented “Respect.”

The BBC website says, “This year 100 Women is highlighting those who are hitting “reset” – women playing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.”

Women from Afghanistan make up half of this year’s list. Some of whom appear in the list under pseudonyms and without photos for their own safety.

The BBC quoted Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng words, “I have witnessed with a broken heart what happened in Myanmar. If I were able to do something, I would release all people detained in prisons without justification. And I would make people equal without any discrimination.”

Sources

BBC

Crux

CathNews

News category: World.