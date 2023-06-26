Thai prelate seeks help for Myanmar refugees

A Thai bishop has appealed to his flock to welcome and help refugees who arrived over a week ago from civil war-torn areas of Myanmar.

More than 4,000 refugees, most of them Catholics, have entered the Thailand border areas and are “knocking at our front doors, seeking refuge,” said Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arporndratana of Chiang Mai diocese on June 22.

They were provided humanitarian assistance by Chettha Mosikkharat, governor of Mae Hong Son province along with his deputy, officials, and the Red Cross, besides survival kits donated by local people, the Bangkok Post reported.

Chettha said that as director of the Thai-Myanmar border administration centre, he had updated state agencies on the situation.

He reportedly added that Thailand will remain neutral in the conflict, but officials and security agencies will provide humanitarian aid to the refugees.

News category: News Shorts, World.