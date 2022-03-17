Dilworth School proposes inquiry to look at how sexual abuse complaints were handled

Dilworth School has released details of its proposed investigation and redress scheme for survivors of sexual abuse.

More than 130 survivors have joined a Human Rights Commission class action which alleges Dilworth School failed to protect students from systemic sexual abuse between 1970 and 2006.

It comes after 12 people were arrested and charged over alleged sexual offending at the school.

Dilworth is yet to appoint the person who will head the inquiry, but the draft terms say it will look at the extent of the abuse and the factors that caused or contributed to it from 1950 onwards. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.